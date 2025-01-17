250671
Vernon  

Missing Vernon man found safe and well: RCMP

Missing man found

UPDATE Jan. 17

Mounties say a 45-year old man, last seen in Vernon in December 2024, has been located safe and well.

ORIGINAL Jan. 8

RCMP officers in Vernon are looking for help to locate a man who has been missing since late last month.

In a Wednesday press release, police said a man was last seen at the end of December.

He is described as 45, is around six-foot-one, 205 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen or heard from the man, or has information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

