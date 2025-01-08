Vernon warming bus expected on the streets as temperatures drop

Ben Low-On

Temperatures in Vernon are expected to drop below -10 C for the first time this season, which means the warming bus will be driving along Vernon roads, helping the most vulnerable.

“It dawned on me that a bus has seats, it has heat, it has everything that a shelter would have,” said warming bus founder Trevor Cairns.

“I know that there are some people that probably wouldn't have made it through the night. So I knew the need was there.”

When Cairns first started this project, the bus could fit 26 people. The bus being used this year has capacity for 49 people. It also comes with amenities like charging ports and a kitchen area to heat food.

“Anyone that's in need of those services can call 250-241-2217. Our staff will answer it, and the bus will come by and pick you up and keep you warm for the night,” said Turning Points Collaborative Society's Kelly Fehr.

The bus runs every time the temperature is -10 C or lower. According to Environment Canada, next week Vernon can expect its coldest temperatures so far this winter season, meaning the bus will most likely make its rounds throughout the city.

“Emergency homeless shelters are full on a regular basis. If it is -10 C or colder, we will certainly put an additional 10 mats in the shelter. But unfortunately, that's all we can accommodate,” said Fehr about the state of emergency homeless centres in Vernon.

The warming bus is offered through a collaboration with A1 bus, Turning Points Collaborative, and BC Housing. Both A1 and Turning points have seen first hand how this bus has impacted the community.

“What a difference this makes in the community. It gives me tremendous peace of mind,” Cairns said.

“It's beautiful to see local businesses like A1 Bus coming on board and working with not-for-profits and the provincial government to make sure that services are there when we need them,” Fehr added.

Environment Canada says the coldest day in the next two weeks is expected to be Jan. 19, with a low of -10 C.