Vernon school's program of choice back again after near cancellation last year

Photo: Awaken Inquiry & Adventure Okanagan

Nearly one year after being cancelled — and then reinstated — the Awaken Inquiry and Adventure Okanagan school program of choice is holding an information session for prospective students and parents on Jan. 15.

AIAO and Clarence Fulton secondary school, where the program operates, made headlines last January when principal Mike Edgar confirmed the program would be cancelled due to low enrolment numbers.

The decision sparked action from local parents who created a petition to save the program and launched a grassroots campaign to get more students interested.

Edgar and SD22 extended the registration deadline to give the program a chance to build up its numbers. Parents and students succeeded, and the program ran for the 2024-25 school year.

This year, the program is following the same protocols as other programs of choice, which will hold similar information sessions.

“This is the general way of getting people to enrol in programs,” Edgar said. “AIAO does their own recruiting trips. They go out and meet with other classes and invite different people in here to see the program, and then this is just another additional night more targeted towards parents.”

The info session for AIAO will be held on Jan. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. in room 132 at Fulton Secondary.

AIAO is an inquiry-based learning program that allows students to choose what they learn while still following the provincial curriculum.

One parent told Castanet last year that the style of learning is ideal for students on individual learning plans and those struggling with regular sit-down-and-listen learning.

More information can be found on the program's Facebook page.

More information about all programs of choice can be found here.