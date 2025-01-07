City of Vernon beginning three-year economic strategy project

Photo: Eventbrite

The City of Vernon is looking for input on its economic development strategy project.

In July, city council agreed to the three-year project at the cost of “an estimated $50,000,” the wording allows staff to go over that amount if needed without seeking further council approval.

The strategy project aiming to support local business growth, attract new investments and strengthen the city's role as a “regional economic hub” is now underway.

Over the next three to four months, the city’s economic development and partnerships department will be developing the strategy – with extensive consultation and planning.

According to the city, key priorities for the strategy include retaining and supporting the growth/success of existing businesses, encouraging innovation, cash flow circulating to benefit residents and businesses, drawing in new businesses and investments, and ensuring a skilled workforce.

The city says it plans to engage with businesses and stakeholders in the economic development sector through meetings, workshops, and a survey. The goal is to assess the current business landscape, identify challenges and opportunities, and explore a vision for future economic growth.

The business survey is open now until Jan. 17, and available online here.

In-person workshops will be held Tuesday Jan. 14 at various times throughout the day at Kal Tire Place, advanced registration is required online here.

A virtual workshop will be held Jan. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. for people unable to attend the in-person workshops.