Live music series back for new year at Silver Star Mountain Resort near Vernon

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort

The Silver Star Winter Music series has its first performance of 2025 this weekend.

On Sunday, the Michael Elliot Duo will play at Black Pine at 148 Silver Lode Ln. According to the Destination Silver Star event page, the event is from 7 to 10 p.m. on Jan. 12.

“Feel the rhythm of winter at Silver Star! The Silver Star Winter Music series is bringing live performances from talented artists to the heart of the village,” reads a post on Destination Silver Star.

The series will play three more shows after this weekend, one on Feb. 9, March 9, and April 6 – the artists have not yet been released.

Keep an eye on the Destination Silver Star event page for updates.