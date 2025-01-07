Vernon tennis player once again on Team Canada for Davis Cup Qualifiers

Photo: Instagram

A Vernon tennis player is part of Team Canada facing off against Hungary in the Davis Cup Qualifiers first round.

Vernonite Vasek Pospisil will join other Canadian tennis players, Denis Shapovalov, Gabriel Diallo, Alexis Galarneau, Liam Draxl representing team Canada at the cup qualifiers. They will square off against Hungary at IGA Stadium in Montreal on Feb. 1 and 2 to determine which country advances to the qualifiers second round in September.

“Pospisil gears up to represent his country for the 29th time at the Davis Cup, the second most appearances among Canadians,” reads a release from Team Canada.

“The Vernon product played the majority of last season on the ATP Challenger circuit, reaching a quarter-final at the Morelos Open Challenger in April. Pospisil boasts a record of 32 wins and 27 losses in Davis Cup play.”

The action begins on Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. ET with two singles matches. The qualifiers first round will finish on Feb. 2, starting with a doubles match at 11 a.m., followed by two singles matches.

“We are very excited to be coming back to Montreal with such a strong team for this year’s Davis Cup Qualifiers,” said captain Frank Dancevic.

“While we know that Hungary has some very talented players, we feel extremely confident that this team will get the job done and get us one step closer to the Davis Cup Final 8. Last year, winning our Qualifier tie at IGA Stadium was something special, and we look forward to another opportunity to play in front of the passionate Montreal crowd.”

Tickets are on sale for the event, more information can be found online here.