Vernon Lions Club raises $800 for causes supporting people with disabilities

Photo: Rob Mare

The Vernon Lions Club raised over $800 in one night at a recent Downtown Vernon Association event.

The club was one of many in attendance at the FROSTival event in downtown Vernon where volunteers provided hot chocolate for a donation. The funds will go towards different causes in the Vernon area helping people with disabilities.

"Vernon Lions thank the promoters of the FROSTival event for inviting us to join in the fun and festivities," said the group on Facebook.

The club is a community service organization committed to enhancing the lives of individuals and groups within the Greater Vernon Area.

Charity poker nights and golf tournaments are some of the fundraisers the Lions run to help support the Vernon community.

More information on the club can be found here. Anyone interesting in joining the club can send an email to the group.