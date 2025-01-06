247694
Vernon  

Vernon Winter Carnival dealing with more than one scam this year

Carnival dealing with scams

- | Story: 526155

Vernon Winter Carnival is reminding people to never send money outside the organization following two scams using the VWC name in the past few weeks.

Carnival executive director Lisa Fenyedi said the organization has been dealing with a number of scams this year.

“Unfortunately, as many times as we remove vendor call out posts on our events, and have warned people not to send money to anyone without the Vernon Winter Carnival email address, it seems to still happen,” said Fenyedi in an email.

She says the Balloon Glow event was targeted with scammers saying the community could take a balloon ride that night – something that does not happen.

The Balloon Glow sees hot air balloons light up the night sky, sans riders.

Hot air balloon rides happen on a completely different day, the Saturday after Balloon Glow if weather permits, and are arranged directly through Okanagan Ballooning.

It's the second scam that attempted to use the carnival name this winter, the first seeking funds from vendors to secure a spot for all 10 days of the event.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


251826


Real Estate
5085071
1985 Abbott Street
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$998,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


250936


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Daisy (& Ruby)
Daisy (& Ruby) Shuswap BC SPCA >


250883


TheTango.net
Fake brands

Fake brands

Galleries | January 06, 2025

Bono humbled by US presidential honour

Showbiz | January 06, 2025

Puppy yoga

Must Watch | January 06, 2025

Car does parking trick

Must Watch | January 06, 2025

Famous movie locations

Galleries | January 06, 2025


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
252712