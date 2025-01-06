Vernon Winter Carnival dealing with more than one scam this year

Photo: Kim Jones Photography

Vernon Winter Carnival is reminding people to never send money outside the organization following two scams using the VWC name in the past few weeks.

Carnival executive director Lisa Fenyedi said the organization has been dealing with a number of scams this year.

“Unfortunately, as many times as we remove vendor call out posts on our events, and have warned people not to send money to anyone without the Vernon Winter Carnival email address, it seems to still happen,” said Fenyedi in an email.

She says the Balloon Glow event was targeted with scammers saying the community could take a balloon ride that night – something that does not happen.

The Balloon Glow sees hot air balloons light up the night sky, sans riders.

Hot air balloon rides happen on a completely different day, the Saturday after Balloon Glow if weather permits, and are arranged directly through Okanagan Ballooning.

It's the second scam that attempted to use the carnival name this winter, the first seeking funds from vendors to secure a spot for all 10 days of the event.