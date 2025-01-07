On the Street: Okanagan residents react to Trudeau resignation announcement

Ben Low-On

On Jan. 6, Justin Trudeau announced he would be resigning as prime minister, so Castanet hit the streets to get people’s opinions on the decision.

“Well, I think Canadians should be ashamed to have a prime minister like Trudeau,” said one woman about the prime minister.

Overall, residents seemed to support Trudeau’s decision with many saying it was time for him to step down.

“After 10 years here in Canada, that’s a long enough time for any politician,” said one man.

“I think Canadians have been asking this for a while and there’s obviously a lot of unrest within the Liberal party,” added one woman.

“I think he has forgotten the promises that he made when he came into power in 2015 and he has lost his reign,” said another woman.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon agreed to prorogue parliament until March. 24, according to Trudeau.

-with files from The Canadian Press