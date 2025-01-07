Self-built outhouses racing in Lumby later this month

Photo: Chelsey Mutter An outhouse racing for gold at the 2024 Lumby Outhouse Races

A popular commode competition returns to Lumby later this month – with a new organization playing host.

The fourth annual Lumby Outhouse Races will take place Jan. 26 at Oval Park in Lumby with the starting time to come. This year, the Lumby & District Chamber of Commerce will be taking over hosting the event.

Darren Schmidt has been heading up the race for the past three years, and said it was time for fresh eyes on the event.

“I had been sort of the steward of the event on behalf of the Monashee Trail Society as a member… and just thought it'd be good to turn the event over having run it for three years.”

Homemade faux-outhouses, set on skis, race down a track to compete for a golden plunger, the silver plunger, and best-decorated – it’s not clear if awards will remain the same under the new hosts. Teams are made up of three people, two to push the outhouse and one along for the ride.

Turnout for the 2024 race was the best it’s ever been with 20 teams racing their toilets through the snow in Lumby.

The Lumby chamber said it didn’t want to lose the event and took over when asked.

“This event celebrates creativity, ingenuity, and humour, encouraging participants to think outside the box,” said the group on Facebook.

“A lively, family-oriented afternoon awaits you with thrilling races over the snow, where competitors utilize an outhouse as their racing vehicle.”

Entries to the race are now being accepted. People can contact the Lumby chamber for information by email [email protected] or by calling 250-547-2300.