Vernon tire shop launches annual fundraiser program

Photo: Contributed

A local tire shop is expanding its fundraising program after seeing great success for its initial launch – and is inviting people to join the program.

Integra Tire Vernon is launching an annual Community Tire Fundraising Program which will support local sports teams, schools and community organizations.

“Launched in 2024, this program has already made an impact, supporting groups such as the

Greater Vernon Minor Hockey Association (GVMHA), Sky Volleyball, and schools in School

District 22,” reads a release from Integra Tire Vernon. “Following the success of its inaugural year, Integra Tire Vernon is excited to make this program a permanent, yearly opportunity for the community.”

The program will donate 10 per cent of each tire purchase associated with participating groups back to the group. Each team or organization is assigned a unique code and supporters mention the code when booking services to get funds to the right place.

The group that raises the most funds by the end of the year will receive an additional 5 per cent bonus on top of total funds raised. Groups can choose quarterly payouts or a lump sum at the end of the year.

The tire shop is inviting local sports teams, schools, non-profits, and community organizations to participate in the program. People looking for more information or to sign up can email Chris Martens.