Mounties investigating suspicious Friday morning fire in Vernon

Photo: City of Vernon

A two-vehicle fire which spread to a nearby building on Friday morning is considered suspicious and being investigated by the Vernon RCMP.

Mounties say they assisted Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) with the fire in the 3600-block of 30th Ave at about 7 a.m. on Jan. 3.

“The fire appears to have originated from a vehicle parked in a carport and spread to another vehicle as well as to the nearby apartment complex,” said RCMP in a release.

VFRS extinguished the fire, but both vehicles were heavily damaged and the building sustained minor damage.

No injuries were reported by anyone involved in the fire.

“At this time, the fire is being considered suspicious,” said Cpl. Tania Finn with the Vernon RCMP. “Frontline officers canvassed the area for any video surveillance and we continue to investigate the incident.”

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP non-emergency line at 250-545-7171. Anonymous tips can be given through Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-222-8477.