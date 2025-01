Photo: Vernon RCMP

Mounties are asking for the public’s help locating a man missing from Vernon.

Louis Leggett, 31, was last seen in Vernon by family in mid-December 2024.

Leggett is described as Indigenous, 5’6” and 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for Leggett’s health and well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact local police. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.