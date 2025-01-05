SilverStar set to host event full of outdoor racing

Photo: Bush Babes Trail Running

SilverStar Mountain Resort will be the host of multiple outdoor races.

On Jan. 11 2025, Bush Babes & Bros are holding an event filled with multiple snowshoe and fat bike races.

Adults can choose an 11km fat bike and/or 5.5km snowshoe course. There will also be a 2km snowshoe loop for kids to participate in.

“This event is all about encouraging kids to get outside, try something new, and experience the beauty of snowshoeing,” said Dawna Jodoin with Bush Babes Trail Running.

The event starts at 12:30 p.m. and you must bring your own snowshoes.

Registration information can be found here.