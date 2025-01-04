252816
Vernon Search and Rescue located two lost skiers Friday on Silver Star Mountain

Lost skiers rescued

Volunteers with Vernon Search and Rescue were called upon to rescue two skiers lost on Silver Star Mountain Friday evening.

“Rescue teams on snowmobiles were able to locate the subjects - two young men from out of country - at the Vernon Snowmobile Association chalet. They were found to be safe, dry, uninjured and were reunited with their thankful family,” said a post on the VSAR Facebook page.

“Vernon SAR would like to thank the subjects for keeping calm, activating their SOS alarm on their cellphones when they realized they were lost, and for staying put while waiting for rescue. Also, thanks to the trail groomer operator who helped in the rescue.”

Outdoor enthusiasts are reminded to always be prepared to stay overnight when problems arise. They should also carry emergency equipment including GPS communication devices and backup power sources.

Search and rescue services are free and are ready to answer the call for help on a moment's notice.

