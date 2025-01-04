Regional District of North Okanagan seeking approval to apply for $30k grant

Photo: RDNO

Regional District of North Okanagan staff are looking for support from the board to apply for a $30,000 grant – the support will be considered by the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee later this month.

GVAC is an RDNO committee that brings its decisions to the district Board of Directors for final approval, both are made up of elected officials from RDNO member municipalities.

The $30,000 Water Conservation and Quality Improvement (WQCI) grant would come from the Okanagan Water Basin Board (OBWB). A total of $350,000 is available from the WQCI and individual projects can request a minimum of $3,000 to maximum of $30,000.

Each project must be endorsed by the applicable regional district.

The RDNO utilities department is hoping to use the $30k for a land and water quality impact assessment of the Coldstream Creek Watershed at the point of Noble Canyon Road to Kalamalka Lake.

Staff estimate the maximum cost for the project will be $60,000 but the final cost will be determined once the request for proposals is issued.

If successful, the OBWB WQCI grant would fund 50 per cent of the assessment and the remainder would come from the Greater Vernon Water (GVW) operations budget.

The need for the assessment stem from concerns over land use changes, particularly increasing algae blooms and bacterial counts at Coldstream beaches, and the impact to drinking water.

The assessment would identify potential impacts and develop policies and potentially update bylaws to reduce impacts to Coldstream Creek and Kalamalka Lake.

"GVW is seeking to update the risk assessment and move forward on actions identified by the Watershed Assessment Response Plan for the North Kalamalka Lake Intake/Coldstream Creek watershed to protect water quality and quantity," reads the report.

"Having a source water protection plan is a requirement of the GVW permit to operate issued by Interior Health and has been recently highlighted in the past few years, water quality in Coldstream Creek directly impacts the drinking water for most of the domestic uses in GVW."

The endorsement will be discussed at the Jan. 8 GVAC meeting.

The full report can be found online.