Smoke may be visible in Vernon as crews conduct brush pile burning next week

Photo: City of Vernon Map of where burning will take place

Smoke may be visible near Eastside Road next week as brush pile burning is underway.

The City of Vernon says Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) and Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. (FESBC) will be conducting brush pile burns near the south end of Eastside Road.

The burns will take place in a controlled environment, starting as early as Wednesday, January 8, and will coincide with further testing of SenseNet, an early wildland fire detection system.

“Residents and visitors in the area are advised that smoke may be visible during this testing period,” said the City in a news release.

“The City appreciates the community’s understanding and cooperation as it continues to implement proactive measures to enhance wildfire resiliency and safety.”