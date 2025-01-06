Vernon Housing Society holding Annual General Meeting this month

Photo: Abbeyfield housing Society

A Vernon Housing Society for seniors is hosting its Annual General Meeting later this month.

The Abbeyfield Houses of Vernon Society will hold its AGM on Jan. 25 at 1:30 p.m. at the Abbeyfield House, 3511 27 Ave. The event is open to anyone interested in learning more about the society’s work.

"We encourage everyone to mark their calendars and join us for this important event," said Nicole Kohnert, society president.

"Please feel free to share this announcement with anyone who may be interested in supporting our mission to provide a safe, caring, and affordable living environment for seniors in Vernon."

Community members will be able to engage with the society, learn about its initiatives, and explore opportunities to become involved as members or supporters at the AGM.

People needing more information can contact [email protected].