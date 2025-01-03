Vernon Winter Carnival name used in attempted scam, again

Photo: Facebook

For the second time this winter, scammers are attempting to use the Vernon Winter Carnival name to get money from people.

Reports on social media say the new scam used social media messenger to request money via etransfer for a balloon ride booking during the carnival. The VWC says rides are only booked through Okanagan Ballooning and they will never request payments through social media or from personal email addresses.

Following the reports, the Vernon Winter Carnival is once again advising people to call the VWC office at 250-545-2236, if in doubt.

“It seems Winter Carnival is the target of a few scams happening this year,” said the group on Facebook.

VWC is reminding people of the previous scam, which targeted food trucks and vendors in the community. Someone was claiming to be with VWC and asking vendors to fill out a google form and send $120/day to register as a vendor or food truck for all 10-days of Carnival. The person doing so was/is not involved with VWC.

Any communication about vendors or food trucks or any events associated with Vernon Winter Carnival come from the organization directly, not from personal email addresses.

“Please DO NOT send anyone money. They are NOT affiliated in ANY WAY with Vernon Winter Carnival,” reads the Facebook post.