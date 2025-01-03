Vehicle fire spread to suites before Vernon Fire Rescue extinguished flames

Photo: City of Vernon

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

Vehicles fully engulfed in flames spread to the apartment building above it before being put out by Vernon Fire Rescue Services, Friday morning.

At about 7 a.m. this morning, VFRS were sent to reports of a vehicle fire in a covered car park.

Crews arrived at a residential building in the 3600 block of 30th Ave, across from the Schubert centre, and found two vehicles fully engulfed in flames with the fire extending into the building above.

The vehicle was extinguished and the building evacuated as a precaution while firefighters worked to contain and extinguish the fire that had spread to three suites.

During the incident, residents told fire crews that not all occupants were accounted for. Firefighters conducted a thorough sweep of the building and safely assisted two residents out of the structure.

“Several suites sustained extensive fire, smoke, and water damage,” said a release from the city. “Vernon Emergency Support Services (ESS) has been activated to assist residents who have been temporarily displaced.”

There are no reports of injuries.

For the safety of crews and residents, 30th Avenue between 37th Street and 31st Avenue was closed for several hours.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS), RCMP, and BC Hydro also attended the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL 9:49 a.m.

An unknown incident brought emergency crews to 30th Avenue near the Schubert Centre, Friday morning.

Castanet received multiple reports of Vernon Fire Rescue Service and police on scene. The reason for the presence is unclear at this time.

City spokesperson Josh Winquist said information will be released shortly, but the incident was not at the Schubert Centre.