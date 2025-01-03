Sources sound alarm over staffing change at long-term care facility in Enderby

Photo: Google Street View

Sources say an Enderby long-term care facility could nearly lose half of its care aides following a staffing restructure this month.

Interior Health confirmed it’s implementing a new staffing rotation for care aides at the Parkview Place long-term care facility as of Jan. 17.

Castanet spoke to two sources who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution – both say the changes could mean as many as half the care aides at the centre will be forced to find other jobs or retire early.

According to an inside source, care aides will soon have to work all kinds of shifts: morning, day and night. Previously, they were able to work shifts that fit their schedule.

IH says the shift is to provide the highest quality of care for the individuals who live in the care home.

“The change will increase direct care hours for residents by adding an additional full-time position to our current total staffing and foster consistent relationships between residents and caregivers,” said IH in an email.

But sources say the move could leave current, local, care aides out of work, providing less care to residents. One example of how: anyone with children is unable to work the morning shift as no daycares are open that early, but the new staffing model is expected to force staff to work all manner of shifts.

Some care aides already know they won’t be able to continue working under the new schedule, and the facility already struggles with staffing.

On top of that, January is a tough time for casual care aides as people don’t want to drive from Vernon or Salmon Arm.

When asked what kind of recourse staff have in regards to this change, IH said “all changes comply with collective agreements, with processes in place for union staff to raise concerns.”

The health authority also said it’s meeting with families to provide accurate information about the adjusted rotation.

An anonymous staff source says they’re not opposed to a schedule change, just the new one they’ve been given, which they believe will impact care residents receive.