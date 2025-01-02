Vernon Friends of the Library holding winter book sale

Photo: Facebook Friends of the Library members packing books for sale on Jan. 17 and 18.

The Vernon Friends of the Library are holding a special fiction book sale this month.

The sale takes place Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Okanagan Regional Library Vernon Branch.

Books will cost $2 per book or 10 for $10.

This sale is an “after Christmas treat” outside of the group's normal book sales.

The Vernon Friends of the Library main event is a large annual book sale which happens the first weekend of May every year.

Proceeds of Friends of the Library sales go to the Okanagan Regional Library with a portion going directly to the Vernon branch. The money is used for non-budget items like specialized furniture, decorations for the kids department, plants and adult programming.