Enderby couple welcomes year's first baby born in Okanagan

Photo: Chace Ladyka

An Enderby couple is the proud parents of the first baby to be born in the Okanagan in 2025.

Casey Ladyka was born at 1:07 a.m. Wednesday to Cassandra Larson and Chace Ladyka at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

“It's pretty surreal,” said new father Ladyka. “While she was pushing then just watching the clock, like, we're getting close, it's 11:45 and then midnight hit, and then we had to wait another hour before he actually came out.”

Casey Ladyka was born weighing eight pounds, one ounce. He is the first child for the proud parents.

Ladyka spoke to Castanet while his partner and the new baby got some much needed rest.

Before the baby arrived, Ladyka said they knew there was a chance they could have a New Year’s baby.

“We had this idea that it could be a possibility, because the due date was on the second but Casandra had gestational diabetes so they wanted to induce her early, for obvious reasons,” he said.

The couple has been in the hospital since Monday.

Ladyka said they had the name picked out well before Casey arrived.

“A big thing in Cassandra's family, they're all C's,” he said. “She's got two other sisters, and her mom are all C names, so she wanted to go with a C name.

“We really loved Casey, so we've had it picked out for a while and then when he was born, we were like, yeah, this is it. This is Casey here."