Homeless Vernonite turns his life around, now volunteering for group that helped him

Contributed

The Upper Room Mission is highlighting the turn around of one of its clients turned volunteers.

In a post to its webpage, the group introduced Guy who’d been homeless and unable to access most social services in town.

“His mental health was declining rapidly, and The Mission was one of the only places left where he could find support,” reads the post. “That year was especially difficult for him—he was arrested multiple times for minor infractions and eventually spent two months in jail.

Guy returned to The Mission upon his release with a changed attitude. According to the group he was ready to step out of homelessness and reunite with his wife and child.

The Mission connected him to the services he needed and provided counselling to help him rebuild relationships.

Now, two-and-a-half years later the organization says Guy is thriving, sober and living independently with his wife and daughter.

He’s become the regular driver at the Upper Room Mission, picking up groceries and donations from our community partners.

“His journey is a testament to the power of hope, perseverance, and the transformative love that can emerge even in the toughest circumstances,” said the URM.

Upper Room said stories of transformation can often go untold.

The group aims to serve people during a “critical moment in their journey, connecting them with organizations that provide housing, mental health care, and other essential services to support their long-term well-being.”