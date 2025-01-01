250988
Vernon  

Vernon trail running group releases 2025 events list

Bush Babes in 2025

Bush Babes Trail running has announced its series of trail events in Vernon for 2025.

Bush Babes is founded by Dawna Jodoin, an ultra runner and coach – she hopes to inspire the outdoor community through her passion for trail running and fitness.

The 2025 season will see the return of Slay the Dragon at Silver Star Mountain, Freaky Creaky at Kalamalka Provincial Park, and Brokenagan at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre. There will also be the debut of FatBike at Silver Star Mountain, offering a fresh opportunity for fat bikers and snowshoers to hit the trails in the winter season.

“We are thrilled to offer these diverse events that will push athletes to their limits while embracing the beauty of Vernon’s incredible outdoors,” said Jodoin. “Whether you’re trail running, fat biking, or snowshoeing, our events provide the perfect opportunity to challenge yourself and enjoy the trails with a community of passionate outdoor enthusiasts.”

Jodoin says events will have breathtaking views, challenging terrain, and an unforgettable experience for participants.

"I’m dedicated to fostering a sense of community and adventure through these events," said Jodoin. "Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or new to the trails, we welcome everyone to join us and experience the joy and challenge of trail running and winter sports."

Jodoin says she’s looking forward to another year of helping people reach their fitness goals, enjoying the outdoors, and experiencing the thrill of trail running, fat biking, and snowshoeing in Vernon.

More details on upcoming events can be found online here.

