Vernon father-daughter curling duo lose two games in Liverpool

Photo: Curling Canada

Vernon’s father-daughter curling duo competing at the 2025 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Trials in Nova Scotia have lots their most recent two games.

Jim Cotter, 50, and Jaelyn Cotter, 24 started the competition strong winning their first two games on the first day of the competition. But day two has proven tricky and the duo lost their third overall game 8-10, and then lost their fourth overall game 3-7.

The pair play two more games tomorrow and a final game on Thursday for this first portion of the trials.

Currently, competitors have been divided into two pools of eight, the top three teams from each pool will move onto a six-team playoff.

The gold medal match will take place Jan. 4.

The winning team will move onto compete at the 2025 World Mixed Doubles Championship April 26-May 3 in Fredericton, N.B.

That event will also decide most of which countries will compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy – if Canada qualifies for the Games it will be the Trials winner from this Liverpool event who will wear the Maple Leaf in Italy.