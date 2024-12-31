Greater Vernon a great host of Culture Days, placed third across Canada

Photo: ACNO

The Greater Vernon community recently placed third across Canada in the Top Participating Community List for Small Municipalities for hosting the most Culture Days events in 2024.

Culture Days is held over three weeks in the fall and encourages people across Canada to get involved in the cultural sector. The goal is for people to enrich their lives through creativity and self-expression while appreciating the ways artists, creatives, and the cultural sector enhance community.

“This recognition speaks to the spirit of creativity and community that defines our city,” said Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming. “It’s a reflection of the dedication of local artists, organizations, volunteers, and residents who continue to make Vernon a place where culture and the arts are celebrated year-round.”

Culture Days this year took place from Sept. 20 to Oct. 13 and kicked off in the North Okanagan with the second annual Sundog Festival of Arts and Culture.

The two-day festival at Polson Park is co-hosted by the Arts Council of the North Okanagan (ACNO) and the Sundog Festival committee.

The event had musical acts from across BC and Western Canada, including headliner Five Alarm Funk. It also showcased local Indigenous groups and artists, multicultural performance groups, arts and cultural organizations, the Polson Artisan Market, food trucks, a beverage garden, and the postponed Illumin Drone Show from Vernon Okanagan Inspired Community Events (VOICE) Society.

“The second annual Sundog Festival of Arts & Culture and start to Culture Days was one to remember. Attendance was completely free and it was an incredible two days of music, art, culture, and community with so many to thank for their support and attendance,” said ACNO executive director and Sundog co-founder Shawna Patenaude.

The Sundog Festival kicked off 50 accessible free and by-donation community events held throughout Culture Days in the Greater Vernon and North Okanagan regions. Events included art exhibitions, workshops, literary readings, film screenings, and dance and theatre performances.

“Thank you to all the organizers, artists, volunteers and participants for making this year’s Culture Days an unforgettable experience. All the events were a vibrant reminder of how arts and culture bring people together. From inspiring performances to creative workshops, our community came alive in extraordinary ways,” said Patenaude.

The ACNO and Sundog Festival committee is currently looking for new members and sponsors to take part in the third Sundog Festival.

The 16th annual Cultural Days will take place Sept. 19 to Oct. 12, 2025.

“We welcome anyone interested in being a part of our 2025 Sundog Festival as well as artists, community groups, and organizations who want to host an event during Culture Days. These events are impossible to hold without volunteers and we have several roles to be filled,” said Patenaude.

Contact the ACNO for more information on how to get involved.