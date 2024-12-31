Two local novels for sale at Vernon's Artists' Lounge Gallery and Gift Shop at Silver Star

Photo: Don Klepp

Two local authors have their books for sale at the Silver Star store Artists’ Lounge Gallery and Gift Shop.

Chad Soon and Don Klepp have authored quite different books, although both are about Canadian athletes.

Soon authored The Longest Shot about Vernon’s own Larry Kwong, a hockey player who faced racism every step of the way on his journey to suit up for the New York

Rangers.

Soon is a Grade 5 teacher at Mission Hill school and has aimed his book at young readers.

“For many years, I’ve been telling Larry Kwong’s story to my students. They see him as a role model who inspires their dreams,” said Soon.

The Longest Shot is the culmination of 17 years of research and is part of Soon’s campaign to have Larry Kwong recognized for his amazing career in Canada, the US, and Europe.

Klepp is the author of High and Inside about a fictional ultra-talented baseball player from Saskatchewan fighting his way to sobriety after a painkiller addiction from being seriously injured.

Klepp’s fictional account is aimed at adult readers.

“It’s a redemption story,” said Klepp. “And also a love story. And contemporary social issues arise within the context of this athlete’s struggle to realize his dream. This is a work of fiction, but the settings and situations are all quite realistic.”

Both the Longest Shot and High and Inside are for sale at the Artists’ Lounge Gallery and Gift Shop at 152 Silver Load Lane in Silver Star.