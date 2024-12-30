Midway through update to planning documents: City of Vernon

251956
The City of Vernon is midway through its review and update of two plans to guide the city’s future.

The Official Community Plan (OCP) and Transportation Plan (TP) are being updated to comply with provincial registration, with the new OCP required by the end of 2025.

“The OCP sets the stage for Vernon’s long-term growth and development, shaping how planning and land use decisions will be made. The TP, meanwhile, focuses on future investments in transportation infrastructure, including roads, public transit, and cycling paths,” said the city in a news release.

“Together, these documents provide the vision and policy direction for the next two decades, helping to build a more connected, sustainable, and livable community.”

The city says the project is on-time and within the budget approved by city council.

Both phase 1 and 2 of public feedback have been completed, gathering community feedback on the vision, goals, and priorities for both plans.

Technical studies on housing needs, land use, environmental sensitivity and transportation are still underway, but close to finishing.

Based on public input, a modified growth model for the city has been supported by council in principle.

Drafting of the two plans will begin in early 2025, including mapping and project lists. In late April to May 2025, the city will begin phase 3 of public engagement.

According to the city, council has endorsed increasing public engagement and advertising, which will include a council workshop, public surveys, and open houses for residents to give feedback on the draft plans and land use maps.

Feedback from phase 3 will be used to refine the plans, which will then undergo graphic design before moving into the formal approval process in August.

Updates, including council reports, engagement results, and technical studies, can be found online.

