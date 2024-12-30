Vernon Fire Rescue crew quickly contained fire at W.L. Seaton Secondary School

Photo: Google Street View

The small fire at W.L. Seaton Secondary School on Saturday evening is under investigation, according to the City of Vernon.

City spokesperson Josh Winquist says at about 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 28, Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a general alarm at the school.

“Upon arrival, crews discovered heavy smoke within the building. Firefighters entered the building and discovered a fire located in the west wing hallway,” said Winquist in the email.

“Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire, containing it to the area of origin. The sprinkler system was activated preventing further fire spread. The area where the fire occurred sustained additional water and smoke damage.”

There are no reports of injury and the fire is under investigation.

School District 22 previously told Castanet the fire was accidental and clean up has already begun. School will resume as normal on Jan. 6.