Mounties arrest Vernon man who ran away after being stopped by a spike belt

Photo: Castanet file photo

A prolific offender was arrested by Vernon RCMP this morning after he attempted to evade police by car and on foot.

Mounties say the arrest is thanks to an alert neighbour.

On Monday at about 8:10 a.m., the witness noticed a vehicle near Silver Star Road in Vernon and thought the driver was acting in a suspicious manner. The witness sensed something was not right and reported his observations to police.

Frontline officers immediately recognized the description of the vehicle as one police were looking for. Officers set up a coordinated response to locate the vehicle.

The driver attempted to evade Mounties, but officers were able to use a spike belt to stop the car. After attempting to run away, the driver was apprehended without further incident.

“It is these types of tips that can often assist an already active investigation,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, with the Vernon RCMP. “You never know if you have the missing piece to the puzzle. In this case, the witness did the right thing by observing and reporting.”

Police arrested Vernon resident, 31-year old Dale Babiy, on outstanding criminal warrants. He currently remains in custody awaiting a court appearance.