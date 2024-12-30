Vernon RCMP investigating string of break and enters targeting salons

Photo: Colin Dacre

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating a series of break-and-enter incidents that have targeted local businesses, with a particular focus on salons.

Since Dec. 15, more than a dozen reports have been filed, with suspects forcing entry after business hours.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tania Finn says the suspects have been typically smashing doors or windows.

''Some of these incidents were reported by observant passers-by who noticed the businesses unsecured and immediately contacted police,” said Finn.

“While the thefts are concerning, the considerable property damage is a major concern for local businesses.”

The RCMP investigation is ongoing, and officers are asking anyone with information related to these break-and-enter incidents to come forward.

Anyone who may have seen something suspicious or has details that could aid the investigation is urged to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line at 250-545-7171.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.