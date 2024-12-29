Annual fundraising event sets $40k goal to help North Okanagan residents

Photo: CMHA Vernon & District

The Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) fundraising event will be taking place on Feb. 22, 2025 – registrations and donations are now accepted.

The annual fundraising event from the Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon & District has a goal of raising $40,000 this year. Funds will go towards the North Okanagan Rent Bank which provides housing stability to individuals and families experiencing short-term financial difficulties.

“Many of our neighbours are at risk of homelessness because an unexpected expense jeopardizes their ability to pay rent. Through the Rent Bank, low to moderate income renters can access assistance to pay rent or utilities due to a financial emergency such as a vehicle repair or a child needing new glasses,” said Julia Payson, CMHA Vernon & District executive director.

“As CNOY participants head out for a walk, they will feel the winter chill and experience what many people endure daily, while raising much-needed funds for CMHA’s Rent Bank.”

Participants will take part in a two or five-kilometre walk starting and ending at Civic Memorial Park. Adults raising more than $150, and youth raising more than $75 will wear CNOY toques as they face the cold night.

Team registration and donations can be done online.

The 2024 CNOY brought in more than $34,000 and attracted over 200 participants.

“Inflation has impacted everyone, and many residents are working two jobs just to make ends meet. One unforeseen expense can undermine the most basic need – housing. By taking part in Coldest Night of the Year, you are making a difference in the lives of families, seniors and the employed. Join us,” said Payson.

The North Okanagan Rent Bank covers Grindrod, Enderby, Spallumcheen, Armstrong, Vernon, Coldstream, Lumby and Cherryville.

Learn more about CMHA Vernon & District programs and services at www.cmhavernon.ca.