Fire at Vernon Secondary School accidental, causes damage

Photo: Google Street View

A fire at W.L. Seaton Secondary School in Vernon last night caused damage to the building, School District 22 confirms.

"Yesterday, there was a small, accidental fire at Seaton Secondary that caused some damage to a hallway and the music room," said SD22 Supt. Karla Mitchell in an email.

"The damage was localized and did not have much effect on the rest of the building."

A local restoration company has been hired to manage the cleanup and necessary repairs. Mitchell said the immediate efforts of the District Maintenance Team helped the cleanup process begin immediately.

School will begin as normal on Jan. 6.

The exact time and cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Castanet has reached out to the City of Vernon, who manages the fire department communications, for more information.