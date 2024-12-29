Vernon Pickleball Association collects food for the food bank

Photo: VPA

Once again, the Vernon Pickleball Association has served up food for the less fortunate.

The VPA held its annual food drive through out December in support of the Vernon Salvation Army Food Bank.

Members brought non-perishable food items and toiletries to the National Bank Financial Okanagan Wealth Advisors Pickleball complex at Marshall Field when they came to play.

Donations were placed under the 15-foot-high pickleball Christmas tree which is made up of hundreds of broken pickleballs that are collected throughout the year.

Added to the previous years’ total, the VPA has now donated 3,942 pounds of food to the food bank.

“The spirit of giving at Christmas time, and throughout the year, is what makes the 1,200-member strong Vernon Pickleball Association a very special community with a strong sense of belonging, sportsmanship and friendship,” the VPA said in a press release.

For more information about the VPA, visit their website.