Kindness Always Wins fundraiser raised $3,000 for the Emily Dahl Foundation

Photo: Emily Dahl Foundation

The Kindness Always Wins fundraiser set a record for the amount raised recently.

Put on by the athletes of Beyond Sport Academy in Vernon, the third-annual event raised $3,000 for the Emily Dahl Foundation.

Emily Dahl took her own life in January 2019 at the age of 18.

The tragic loss lead to formation of the EDF with the goal of helping others.

Emily was a standout volleyball player and the Kindness Always Wins event featured a volleyball game in her honour.

"The entire academy got behind this event, as did all the parents, friends and coaches. It was bound to be a success. As we remember Emily, we are reminded that teamwork and kindness are not just ideas; they are requirements for success on and off the courts,” said Troy Lorenson, head coach, founder and director of Beyond Sport Inc. and The Volleyball Academy.

Lorenson was Emily's head coach in her final season as a captain for The Sky Volleyball Club in 2018.

Leanne Hammond with the Community Foundation North Okanagan said the “fundraiser shows that we’re better together. By building continuous community connections at all levels, we create a better North Okanagan for us all. Community Foundation North Okanagan offers a flexible yet structured approach for charitable giving. We are proud to be the home of The Emily Dahl Foundation Charitable Fund."