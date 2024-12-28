Colton Sparrow stepping down as assistant coach and director of player personnel for Vernon Vipers

Photo: Vernon Vipers

Colton Sparrow is stepping down from his position with the Vernon Vipers.

The Vipers said the assistant coach and director of player personnel “has made the difficult decision to leave the organization to pursue new opportunities.”

A Vernon native, Sparrow had an long career with the Vipers, playing four years of junior hockey with his hometown team. During his playing tenure, he made two appearances in the National Championship tournament.

In the 2020-21 season, Sparrow returned to the organization as the development coach.

“His hard work and commitment to the team quickly led to his promotion to assistant coach and director of player personnel, where he played an instrumental role in shaping the team’s success,” the Vipers said in a statement on their website.

“The Vernon Vipers organization would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to Colton for his invaluable contributions, both on and off the ice.”