Enderby man jumps on his truck to try and stop it from being stolen Saturday morning

Photo: River Christian The stolen Ford F350.

When Bear Christian realized his truck was being stolen from outside his Enderby home early Saturday morning, he ran outside and jumped on the truck to try and stop the thief. But the thief managed to peel out of the snowy driveway, smashing through a sign in the process.

Bear's wife River says she was woken at about 4 a.m. by their Ford F350 being started, just outside her bedroom window on Enderby Mabel Lake Road, just east of the Enderby Bridge. She woke up her husband who ran outside to try and stop the theft.

Photo: River Christian The thief knocked over a large sign as he fled the area in the truck.

“My husband jumped on the truck to try and get in the truck but the door was locked,” River said.

She says the thief drove their truck through a large sign in the driveway while Bear was standing on the truck's side rail, before he was forced to jump off.

“Because obviously they weren't stopping and then they peeled out through the trailer park front lawn,” River said. “[He] almost took out a power pole and the pump house for the trailer park.”

While River called the police, Bear jumped in their car to try and follow the truck, but he wasn't able to keep an eye on them.

She says they saw another man was in a lighter-coloured SUV near the property, who they believe dropped off the man who stole the truck.

The couple own and operate River Bear Contracting, and the stolen truck is their work vehicle.

“This is our livelihood ... we're a pretty small company and it's been a hard year,” she said. "This is our work truck, it's all we've got to make money."

The couple have been driving around the area all day, hoping to catch a glimpse of their truck.

River says the navy blue Ford F350 crew cab has a number of Indigenous-themed stickers on it, photos of which can be seen below. She's asking people in the area to keep an eye out for the truck and she's offering an undisclosed reward for information that leads to its recovery.