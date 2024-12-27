251950
Four Vernon salons were the target of thieves just before Christmas

Four salons broken into

It wasn't a very Merry Christmas for four salon owners in Vernon that were broken into the weekend before Christmas.

Ed Kendall operates Enlighten Hair and Tanning Salon which was one of the salons targeted by thieves.

“They smashed our front door. A $700 window for $100 in cash,” Kendall said of the break in that occurred the night of Dec. 22.

The store's security system was activated and Kendall's son and police were at the location within minutes, but the culprit(s) were gone.

Kendall said he heard Emma's Nails, Maela's Esthetics and The Hair Loft were also hit last weekend.

In two of the businesses, Kendall said the thieves “took all the retail and all of the stylists hair tools so they could not even cut hair when they opened up on Monday.

Kendall said the thefts had a significant impact on those trying to make a living with those items.

“Fine, take the retail but don't take the tools, that is the livelihood of the stylists,” he said. “It's horrible.”

Anyone with information on the break ins is ask to contact RCMP.

Castanet has reached out to police for more information.

