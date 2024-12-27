Vernon man sues city over business licence delay

Photo: Google Street View file photo

A local businessman is suing the City of Vernon.

According to a notice of civil claim filed in the Supreme Court of BC this week, Yuri Alexander Bos claims the city's delay in issuing a business licence have caused him to lose rental income at his property.

The claim states Bos is the owner of the property at 4604 34th Street, and in April 2021 he entered into a lease agreement with BigBoxSteel Corporation (BSB) for a 10-year lease of the property for $32,997 per year.

The property is zoned community commercial.

Following an environmental study of the property by BSB to see if it was suitable for their purposes, the company engaged with the city to acquire the necessary permits and licenses to use the property for outdoor storage.

The notice of claim states the city would not allow BSB to “use the property for the proposed use."

“The [City of Vernon], with knowledge of the agreement between the plaintiff and BSB and with intent to prevent performance of the agreement, wrongfully and without lawful right, caused BSB to terminate the agreement with the plaintiff by unreasonably refusing to grant a business license to BSB for the use of the properties for outdoor storage," the claim states.

Because the city would not provide the needed permits and licenses, BSB was unable to operate at the site, causing Bos to lose rental income and incur additional maintenance expenses, he says.

In the following months, Bos went to city hall several times to apply for the needed permits for the property.

As of August 2023, Bos says he had not received any update to the status of the revised application.

On March 26, 2024, the BC Supreme Court ordered the city must render its decision on the Bos' application for a business license within 14 days and 10 days later, a business license for outdoor storage was issued.

But Bos says that because the city did not issue the business license for BSB in a timely manner, he lost the agreement with the storage company, and thus, lost rental revenue.

“The plaintiff claims punitive damages for the overall conduct of the defendant,” Bos claims in his suit.

Castanet has reached out to the City of Vernon for comment.