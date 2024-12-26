Vernon businessman says City of Vernon won't allow him to open downtown parking lot

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Gary Batula has more than 30 pay parking spots in the downtown core ready to be filled, but he says the City of Vernon won't let him.

In July 2023, a massive fire destroyed a building at the intersection of 29th Avenue and 30th Street. Several businesses were lost in the blaze.

After dealing with insurance companies, property owner Gary Batula had the remnants of the building hauled away, leaving a concrete basement where the structure once stood.

Batula then filled in the basement and hired ImPark to manage the much-needed parking lot he had created.

However, the project has hit a road block.

“We have run into a few little snags with the City of Vernon,” Batula said.

Batula claims zoning for his parking lot “is the same as their parking lot down the road, but they are telling us we can't use ours as a parking lot right now.”

He is currently in talks with the city to try and resolve the issue.

“At the moment things are at a standstill, and with the Christmas season and New Years we are in a hurry-up-and-wait phase,” he said.

Batula said he was told by the city that the property is not zoned for a parking lot, but a “parking lot for another building.”

But the property owner says the city-run parking lot next to the Vernon library “has the same zoning as our potential parking lot. I am not sure why they can do that, but we as private citizens can not.”

Batula is currently working on the zoning issues, but was told he must make some changes to the current proposed lot, such as adding “two metres of landscaping” before he can continue. He said what started out as a simple project has become much more complicated.

Parking availability has long been a concern for downtown businesses.

“We have been approached by five businesses looking for monthly parking for their employees,” he said.

Castanet has reached out to the City of Vernon for comment.