Vernon woman says $3,000 damage done to new car just before Christmas

Cynthia Yan had owned her new Tesla for less than a month when someone caused $3,000 of damage to it.

The Vernon woman said she had parked the car on 31st Street near the Georgette Shop on Dec. 23 when the damage occurred.

"Someone decided it was okay to jump on my vehicle. Thanks to him, there is now an enormous dent on my hood," Yan said.

Teslas have multiple cameras on them, and one of them captured footage of the act of vandalism.

The video shows two young men walking down the alley, when one of the men runs over to the car and body slams the hood of the vehicle. The two then run away.

Yan told Castanet that she's frustrated by the incident, especially since it was close to Christmas and she is already having a tough year financially.

She estimates the cost to repair the damage is about $3,000.

Yan said she has to go to Kelowna for repairs, noting she paid $140,000 for the Tesla X.

Since she posted the incident on social media, Yan has received an outpouring of support. The incident has been reported to RCMP and ICBC.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to call police.