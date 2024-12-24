"Mixed bag of emotions" for Vernon postal workers after being ordered back to work

Photo: Ben Low-On

After a five-week strike, 55,000 postal workers from across the country were ordered back to work by the Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB)

Christina Goldie, a RSMC at the Vernon Post Office says the “morale has been low” since returning to the job.

“We're grateful to be back and getting a paycheck, but none of us are happy about how it all went down,” said Goldie.

Postal workers across the country went on strike Nov. 15, fighting for fair wages and safer working conditions.

Throughout the five weeks, there was minimal movement in talks between the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) and Canada Post. A mediator was brought in to help guide conversations, but they left the table soon after, leaving both sides in a cool-off period.

“They're too far apart at the table,” said CUPW 848 President, Jeanette Maleska during an interview when the strikes were ongoing.

When postal workers returned to the office, full-time workers were able to continue working on their usual routes. But “temporary” or “casual” workers lost their permanent routes and had to put their names in for re-bidding.

“They had to rebid those assignments by seniority, so some people lost out on the long-term assignments that they had been on prior to the strike,” said Goldie.

The first couple days of work for Vernon postal workers were very slow. Goldie says the office hasn’t been able to start going through the backlog created by the strike due to the Coquihalla highway shutdown and mail factories getting back up to speed.

We're probably not really going to see actual volumes if we see them, probably till the end of this week, if we're lucky,” said Goldie.

The contract for CUPW workers has been extended until May. 22, 2025. Goldie believes that another strike could happen when the contract expires.

“We will be going on strike as of the 23rd of May, or we will be locked out. It's going to be one or the other.”