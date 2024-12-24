Christmas inflatables in Vernon experiencing multiple acts of vandalism

Ben Low-On

A Vernon couple has been the target of multiple cases of vandalism this holiday season.

Nick Astbury and his wife have been decorating their yard for Christmas for the last three years. But over the last few weeks, their inflatables have been victim to multiple acts of vandalism.

“He ran out to the yard and kicked everything that he could see and yanked on it, pushed it to the ground and tried to rip it out,” said Astbury about one of the instances.

This year's creation is also featured in the John Christmas Lights Tour.

“I see all these senior’s trucks and families. These people pull up to the house, and the kids, they roll down the window, and you can hear the kids screaming and laughing and giggling. They're so happy to see all this. And then you get these clowns that destroy it for the whole city and community,” said Astbury.

Astbury is unsure if he will continue creating these displays in the coming years as he also experienced similar incidents in previous years.

The RCMP have been notified about both incidents.