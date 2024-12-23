Vernon BMX Club distributes 1,800 pairs of socks

Photo: Shylo Orchard

The Vernon BMX Club pedalled up some socks for those in need.

Lots of socks.

Shylo Orchard, club president, said earlier this year the club ordered custom socks for the club which hosted the Provincial Championships.

They shopped around a bit before coming across Sock Rocket out of Calgary which donates three pairs of socks to charity for every pair purchased.

That left the club with 1,800 pairs of socks to give away.

“We donated 600 to the Vancouver Children's Hospital,” said Orchard, noting the company shipped the socks directly to the hospital. “They did all the organizing and asked who I would like to donate them to.”

The BMX club holds numerous fundraisers for the children's hospital throughout each BMX season.

The remaining 1,200 pairs of socks were shipped to Vernon where they will be divided up among local organizations.

On Monday, club members will deliver 400 pairs of socks to hospice house, 400 pairs to the Upper Room Mission and 400 pairs to the North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society.

“We would not be able to do this if it were not for Sock Rocket,” said Orchard.