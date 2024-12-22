Vernon museum looks back a Christmas from a century ago

Photo: Vernon Museum A frosty glimpse into the winter of 1924.

The holiday season in Vernon 100 years ago was a time of bustling activity, community spirit and simple joys.

The pages of the Vernon News from December 1924 capture a festive mood filled with traditions and preparations, offering a window into how the season was celebrated a century ago.

Santa Claus was inundated with hundreds of letters from boys and girls across the Okanagan, according to the Vernon News. While he couldn’t respond to every letter, children could visit him at the Hudson Bay Company’s Vernon store on 30th Avenue, which served as his local headquarters. The store buzzed with excitement as little ones shared their Christmas wishes.

The city came together in a myriad of ways to mark the season. The Chrysler Chapter of the I.O.D.E. hosted a Fancy Dress Ball for children, while adults celebrated the New Year with a dance at the armoury, featuring live orchestral music and catered refreshments. The Kalamalka Rebekah Lodge No. 6 joined the festivities with a lively whist tournament, a favorite card game of the time.

Local businesses embraced the season with holiday offerings. The Vernon Drug Co. featured gift suggestions for everyone: French ivory and chocolates, pipes and razors, and rattles and. Openshaw’s Variety Store charmed shoppers with dolls, including those that “walked and cried, with closing eyes.” The Okanagan Saddlery prepared skaters for the ice with skates, boots, and hockey sticks. Meanwhile, the Maple Leaf Grocery, which would become a beloved local institution, opened its doors for the first time.

Schools and youth groups added to the holiday cheer. St. Michael’s School closed its Christmas term with a dramatic performance of Molly’s Dream, drawing over 100 parents and friends to enjoy the pupils’ efforts. The Vernon & District Boys’ and Girls’ Poultry Club showcased the dedication of local children in raising chickens, teaching valuable skills in animal care.

Advertisements of the time reflected both the season’s warmth and its challenges. Buckley’s remedies for winter ailments were in demand, while the Okanagan Telephone Company shared a heartfelt message: “Call your friends whether near or far and by the sound of your voice cheer them on to brighter and more prosperous days.”

While the stories from the Vernon News paint a vibrant picture of the era’s holiday traditions, they reflect only part of the community’s experiences. Vernon in 1924 was already home to a range of cultures and communities, each likely celebrating the season in their own way. Though these diverse stories may not have been recorded as readily in the newspaper, they are an essential part of the fabric of Vernon’s history.

The traditions and sentiments of the past endure, as the heart of the holidays — community, connection, and celebration — continues to bring people together, just as it did a century ago.

Gwyn Evans is the Head of Archives with the Museum and Archives of Vernon.