Dozens of Santas take part in fundraising run in Vernon

Photo: Darren Handschuh

There were Santas galore in downtown Vernon Saturday morning for the Starting Block 5K Ho Ho Ho Santa Run.

Starting Block owner Penny Trudel said some 70 people participated in the inaugural event that raised money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The runners gathered at the 29th Avenue running store wearing Santa suits, before heading out on a five-km run or walk.

“Everyone here has donated to Make-A-Wish,” Trudel said. “This is the first time we have done it as a group.”

The Starting Block hosted a fundraising run two weeks ago as well, but today's run was planned because Trudel said not everyone could make the earlier run, but they still wanted to help raise funds.

“It's a fun event [Make-A-Wish Foundation] does internationally so we decided to join it,” Trudel said.

The runners also hold fundraisers for the North Okanagan Neurological Society (NONA) John Christmas Light Tour.