Electrical grid brought to Cosens Bay in Coldstream

Photo: Sylvia Voets

An electrifying project at Cosens Bay in Coldstream is now complete.

After six years of planning and approvals, followed by a year of construction, the installation of a submarine cable link across Kalamalka Lake was finished in November and energization of the community began in December.

“The project was designed in the most environmentally responsible and firesafe way possible by installing all power cables under the lake and underground throughout the forested community,” said a press release.

“The project, with a capital cost over $5 million and designed to be operated on a non-profit basis, is entirely funded by its participants with no outside financial assistance whatsoever.”

More than half the community signed up for power to date, with each property assigned one share in the company.

CB Powerline spent several years pursuing its regulatory approvals and is now a fully functioning public electric utility regulated by the BC Utilities Commission.

The Cosens Bay community is surrounded by Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park and Kalamalka Lake. The community consists of approximately 100 residential properties along the east shore of Kalamalka Lake near Vernon.

Its residents have long been without electric grid service since the community was established more than 60 years ago.