Court story of the year: Justice for Tatjana movement continues to grow

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2024. Today, for the Vernon court story of the year, we look at the burgeoning Justice for Tatjana movement seeking better protection for victims.

Tatjana Stefanki, a mother of two, was reported missing on April 13 by RCMP and social media was filled with pleas for her safe return.

Her body was found in the rural area of Lumby the following day – shortly after, the Justice for Tatjana movement began calling for better victim protections.

On May 31, Mounties announced Tatjana’s ex-husband, Vitali Stefanski, had been charged with second-degree murder in relation to her death.

The Justice for Tatjana movement continues to be pushed by Jason Gaudreault, Tatjana’s partner at the time of her death.

“I'm going to keep on fighting 'til laws get changed or better protection, better policies, all that gets put into place,” said Gaudreault.

This year, the movement held a vigil, built a memorial bench and continues to hand out decals to raise awareness for the cause.

Gaudreault posts frequent updates to the Justice for Tatjana Facebook page to keep momentum going.

“That's pretty much the only place that we are publicizing anything with where we're going – just trying to grow our members and get the information out there as much as we can,” explained Gaudreault. “We want the public involved to a point where they have the knowledge of what's going on.”

Gaudreault wants people to understand how devastating the situation is – after a 15 second pause to collect himself, he explained that it’s been eight months since Tatjana passed, but it still feels like yesterday.

The movement is trying to raise awareness about what Gaudreault says are shortcomings that set the table for the alleged murder.

“We just want people to understand that there should have been a lot of things put in place, a lot of easier things put in place, before. And because those things weren't put into place, protection wasn't provided, which it should have been,” said Gaudreault. “It goes so much deeper than just the actual criminal act. It's hard to justify how domestic violence is treated, basically down to the point where it's almost not even cared about.”

Plans are in the works for pushing the movement’s message in 2025, but nothing has been decided. Updates will be given on the Justice for Tatjana Facebook page, which currently has 3.6 thousand members.

Vitali Stefanski will be back in court on Jan. 8 to set dates for a four-day preliminary inquiry. None of the allegations against him have been proven in court.