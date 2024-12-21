Former speedway near Vernon hosted some big events and big names

Today's drive down memory lane harkens back to the days of the short-lived speedway in Spallumcheen.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has footage from the 2000 CASCAR race at Sun Valley Speedway.

Motoplex Speedway and Event Park, formerly known as SunValley Speedway, was a paved tri-oval auto racing facility located in Spallumcheen, just a few minutes north of Vernon.

“The facility featured a 7,500-seat, half mile NASCAR-sanctioned tri-oval. There were also hot pits for 38 cars, 105 polished cement pit stalls, and a 10-acre campground with elevated motorhome parking. In 2010, the venue began being used for other events including concerts,” Arseneault said.

The last racing event was held in 2015 due to legal actions, and the owners applied to rezone the property for industrial use, which it subsequently became.

“Today as you drive by on Highway 97, it’s a quiet industrial park but you can clearly see how the racetrack appeared just 20 years ago,” he said.

Arseneault said Vernon has an interesting if not somewhat fractured motorsports history, during its 1970-75 existence, the former Tillicum Raceway off Dixon Dam Road in the BX Valley featured exciting stock car racing on its 3/8s mile oval in summer and snowmobile racing in winter.

In the early 1970s, it was a popular track for racers from across BC, Washington State and of course local drivers.

“Races featured NASCAR’s Can-Am Super Stocks in 1974 and the Export “A” Western Canadian Stock Car Series in 1975 before closure due to lack of support,” he said.

“CAMRA and BCTRA super modifieds were some of the fastest cars on the track.”

From aerial images you can still make out the shape of the track, while on the ground, only a few small sections of the back straight can still be seen, however, most of the track has been reclaimed by nature.

This is one of Sun Valley’s first races featuring Canadian CASCAR drivers like Kevin Dowler, Kim Richard, Wade Lee, Carl Harr and many more.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].